ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 8,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

