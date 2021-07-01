iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.85

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 2214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iStar by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 96.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

