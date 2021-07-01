iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 266.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 367,340 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

