iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $431.63. 289,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.25 and a fifty-two week high of $430.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

