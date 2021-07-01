iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

