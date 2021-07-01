iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after buying an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 2,227,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

