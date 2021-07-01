iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.20 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $74.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21.

