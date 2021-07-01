iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Trimmed by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,925,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 201,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $87.89. 722,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,937,766. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.41 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

