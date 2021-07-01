Iron Mountain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,292 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average volume of 742 put options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

