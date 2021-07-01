IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 23,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,071. The company has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

