iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $43,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,529,000 after purchasing an additional 211,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

