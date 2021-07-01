Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.