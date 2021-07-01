Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

