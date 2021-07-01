ION Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $206,955.11 and approximately $327.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00238742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,617,473 coins and its circulating supply is 13,717,473 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

