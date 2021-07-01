Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

