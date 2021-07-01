Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $176.42. Investors Title shares last traded at $174.63, with a volume of 3,846 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

