Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ocular Therapeutix Put Options (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,568 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

