Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bed Bath & Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 135,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,821 call options.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

