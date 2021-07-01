Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,231% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.