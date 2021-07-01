Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,231% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 60.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.