Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 put options.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 22,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

