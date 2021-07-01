Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,373 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

NYSE LW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.15. 5,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.