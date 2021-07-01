Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.