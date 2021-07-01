Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ PSCU opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $68.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
