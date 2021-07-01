Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

