Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PID stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

