Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06.

