Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 525,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

