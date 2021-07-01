Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 4,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.