Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IPCIF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

