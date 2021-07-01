Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 47.50% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

NTLA stock opened at $161.91 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

