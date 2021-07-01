Insureum Market Cap Hits $3.49 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $165,713.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

