InsurAce Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.21 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00138136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.51 or 0.99883254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

