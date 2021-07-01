Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Insperity worth $48,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

