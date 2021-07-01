Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Insmed by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000.

Insmed stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

