Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernard Zeichner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

