Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

