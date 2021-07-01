Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$592,100.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,053,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,217,609.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$530.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

