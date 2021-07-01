Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris L. Abston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00.

NKE stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.00. 8,974,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

