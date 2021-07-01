Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MPWR opened at $373.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.49 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.