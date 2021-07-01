Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells 10,858 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

