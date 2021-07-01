Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.