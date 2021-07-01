Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
