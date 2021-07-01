Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 6,758 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $177,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $748.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

