Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 49,300 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a P/E ratio of 66.55.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

