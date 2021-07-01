Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 49,300 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06.
TSE CEU opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a P/E ratio of 66.55.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.