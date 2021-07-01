Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Acquires £680,000 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

LON BOOK opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Thursday. Literacy Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

