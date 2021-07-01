Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Acquires £680,000 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($888,424.35).
LON BOOK opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Thursday. Literacy Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).
Literacy Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.