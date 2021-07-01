Insider Buying: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WPF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPF. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 1,641,723 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,313,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

