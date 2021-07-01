Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Acquires $49,050.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

