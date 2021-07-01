Insider Buying: Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) insider Peter Ingram purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship projects include the Oposura and AlacrÃ¡n projects located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

