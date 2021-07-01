Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 1,621 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

LON AV opened at GBX 405.90 ($5.30) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of £15.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Get Aviva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.