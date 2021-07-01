Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

NYSE ASAN traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 2,190,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of -41.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

