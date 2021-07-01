Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Buys 13 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.57 ($201.95).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

On Friday, May 28th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

III stock opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of £11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.